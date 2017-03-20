Adrienne Cole has been named first female president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Chamber.Cole accepted the position on Monday after a unanimous vote by members of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee.The committee said it feels as the first female president, she will bring a "fresh perspective to our proud 129 year history."Cole recently served as the Chamber's senior vice president of Economic Development and executive director of Wake County Economic Development.She is a longtime Raleigh resident.According to the Board of Directors, Cole brings a deep knowledge of the market, statewide experience as an economic development leader, and a history of collaboration with the business community and other groups.