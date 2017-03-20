BUSINESS

Greater Raleigh Chamber names first female president and CEO

Adrienne Cole

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Adrienne Cole has been named first female president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Chamber.

Cole accepted the position on Monday after a unanimous vote by members of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee.

The committee said it feels as the first female president, she will bring a "fresh perspective to our proud 129 year history."

Cole recently served as the Chamber's senior vice president of Economic Development and executive director of Wake County Economic Development.

She is a longtime Raleigh resident.

According to the Board of Directors, Cole brings a deep knowledge of the market, statewide experience as an economic development leader, and a history of collaboration with the business community and other groups.
