BUSINESS

Gymboree files bankruptcy protection to reduce debt

EMBED </>More Videos

Gymboree is the latest retailer to file Chapter 11, close stores or go out of business entirely in 2017 (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

WASHINGTON --
Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Corp. is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest sign of traditional retailers' struggles as shoppers shun stores and buy online.

The San Francisco-based company says it is seeking to reduce its debt by $900 million. It expects to operate its business and majority of its 1,300 stores during the restructuring.

Gymboree is the latest retailer to file Chapter 11, close stores or go out of business entirely in 2017. Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy protection in April and The Limited closed all 250 of its remaining stores early this year. Teen retailer Wet Seal in January said it would close its 171 stores.

Gymboree says it secured $35 million in new financing to keep the company operating through the Chapter 11 process.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessclothingbaby clothingbankruptcyeconomychildrennational
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Lowes moves IT jobs to India, lays off 100 NC employees
Planned development a game-changer for Cary
IFundWomen helps Triangle women with great business ideas
Cary Towne Center may get whole new life besides IKEA
More Business
Top Stories
NC school leader faces DWI charge at graduation
Hot again today, but unsettled weather's heading our way
Orange County approves controversial dress code change
Woman in serious pain unexpectedly gives birth
Questions Jeff Sessions is likely to (or should) face during testimony
NC registered sex offender arrested for repeat crime
NC county sends delayed abnormal test results to women
Show More
White House officials deny claim Trump seeking Mueller firing
Golden State Warriors win NBA championship
Teen headed to North Carolina cookout shot to death
Protestors want gerrymandered voting districts redrawn
Trying to unload your timeshare? Watch out
More News
Top Video
Orange County approves controversial dress code change
Trying to unload your timeshare? Watch out
Protestors want gerrymandered voting districts redrawn
North Carolina soldier among three killed in Afghanistan
More Video