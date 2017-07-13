BUSINESS

Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store

Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Tough competition could be one of the reasons a Harris Teeter store in Cary is closing its doors.

The grocery store on High House Crossing Road in Cary is slated to shut down in mid-September.

The grocery store currently employs 57 workers.

Officials say employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other stores in the area. Harris Teeter has eight stores in Cary - one just over a mile away from the High House Cross location.

Cary is seeing a surge of grocery stores pop up.

Publix already has two stores in the area and are planning for more.

Wegmans is planning on building two stores. With the purchase of Whole Foods by Amazon, it's unknown how many stores will be opened.

Chain store guide is noting that some of the area's top grocery stores are already seeing their shares erode with the growth in competition.

Walmart, Food Lion, and Kroger are three of the top four chains in Raleigh. In 2014-2016 each saw a decline in market share.
