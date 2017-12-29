BUSINESS

Hope Mills residents upset about new gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors aren't happy about a new gas station.

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Some homeowners want the builders of a new gas station in Hope Mills to "pump the brakes."

A Shell station is going up on Rockfish Road and is literally a stone's throw away from at least two homeowners' front doors.

"I know it was happening once they put the big sign up," said Wendy Britt.

But by then, it was too late. Weeks later, the Britt family had new and noisy neighbors.

"Pictures have fallen off the walls because of the rumble when they're digging," Britt said.

Contractors are building the Shell station, just feet away from homes.

"It's a major eyesore," Britt said.

An eyesore and for some, a safety concern.

Traffic is known to snarl Rockfish Road near the ball park and elementary school. Once this gas station goes up, residents fear it will only make those traffic woes worse.

"Pretty soon, we will be counting accidents," Britt said.

Meanwhile, Glenn Rogers is counting his coins.

"I just spent $150,000 on renovations. Now my property as far as I'm concerned, is going to be hard to sell," Rogers said.

The Shell station is expected to open next year as a 24-hour shop.

"Now I've got to deal with all the lights, riff-raff, loud music and all these things through the night," Rogers complained.

The Town of Hope Mills confirmed that there are plans to create a barrier.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessreal estate developmentdevelopmentcumberland county newsHope MillsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Campbell's, DHL bringing 140 jobs to Cumberland County
Papa John's founder out as CEO weeks after criticizing NFL
Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas
UPS seeing largest holiday shipping season this year
More Business
Top Stories
High-speed chase involving SUV ends in Brier Creek crash
After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back
Cumberland County deputies search for suspect in double shooting
Authorities seize 153 ducks, 3 cats from NC woman
Christmas fight at Fayetteville Waffle House goes viral
I-Team: Kroger, Blue Cross at odds over immunization payments
Rocky Mount man shot to death during domestic violence dispute
Chapel Hill woman accused of stealing from cancer nonprofit
Show More
Suspect sought in Burlington bank robbery
Boat shop owner's 911 call: 'He's shot in the head. I screwed up'
Mayor: Child playing with stove caused deadly Bronx fire
SC woman slips out of handcuffs, hijacks cruiser, deputies say
'It's scary': Attempted burglary caught on surveillance video
More News
Top Video
News digest for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017
I-Team: Kroger, Blue Cross at odds over immunization payments
Get ready for First Night Raleigh!
After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back
More Video