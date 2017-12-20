Hotel charges couple $350 for bad review

A hotel customer was hit with a higher bill because she left a bad review about her stay.Katrina Arthur and her husband went for a weekend get-away at the Abbey Inn and Suites in Indiana last year.They say they found the room smelly and dirty as soon as they checked in."So we start checking the sheets and the bed and we found hairs, dirt, so wasn't crazy about that either, of course I was disgusted," she said.After posting a negative review online the couple received a $350 charge from the hotel.They promptly contacted state authorities.After looking into the matter, the Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit accusing the hotel of violating state law.