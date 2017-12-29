BUSINESS

HVAC service calls heat up as temperatures plunge

EMBED </>More Videos

Service techs like Anthony Leads-Mally are staying busy with service calls.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
As temperatures drop, business for HVAC companies heats up.

We met Anthony Leeds-Mally, a service technician with Day and Night Heating and Air Conditioning Company on the end of his shift. It's a homeowner's or tenant's worst nightmare when temperatures drop below freezing at night.

"When we have severe temperatures drops, that normally brings in business to us and other HVAC contractors," said Leeds-Mally. "Their issue is they currently have a no-heating call."

He calls these kind of service calls normal for this time of year, but avoidable with routine maintenance checks. The family living in the home he serviced, had been without heat for a day or so. In order to fix it, he had to crawl under the home.

"Don't just check your furnace, but your whole heating and air conditioning equipment. It's a mechanical device. It's prone to break down," said Leeds-Mally. "I have to go check to see why power isn't going to the unit."

Between checking circuits, he discovered the home had a bad breaker, which meant an electrician was needed. He even gave tips on why you should never let leaves build up around your heat pump.

"It's not able to efficiently pick up the heat. You're clocking the air flow around the coils," Leeds-Mally said. "This is actually a common problem with older homes. The breakers become old and outdated."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswinter weathercoldheatcumberland county newsCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Hope Mills residents upset about new gas station
Campbell's, DHL bringing 140 jobs to Cumberland County
Papa John's founder out as CEO weeks after criticizing NFL
Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas
More Business
Top Stories
Close to 700 customers lose power after crash in Durham
High-speed chase involving SUV ends in Brier Creek crash
After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back
Cumberland County deputies search for suspect in double shooting
Authorities seize 153 ducks, 3 cats from NC woman
Christmas fight at Fayetteville Waffle House goes viral
I-Team: Kroger, Blue Cross at odds over immunization payments
Hope Mills residents upset about new gas station
Show More
Rocky Mount man shot to death during domestic violence dispute
Chapel Hill woman accused of stealing from cancer nonprofit
Suspect sought in Burlington bank robbery
Boat shop owner's 911 call: 'He's shot in the head. I screwed up'
Mayor: Child playing with stove caused deadly Bronx fire
More News
Top Video
High-speed chase involving SUV ends in Brier Creek crash
I-Team: Kroger, Blue Cross at odds over immunization payments
Get ready for First Night Raleigh!
After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back
More Video