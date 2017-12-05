I-Team report brings new wave of postal service complaints

Turns out, it's not just north Raleigh.After ourin a handful of North Raleigh neighborhoods, our emails and social media posts have been coming in droves. More than 200 people wrote the I-Team with similar stories of slow mail service and, in many cases, occasionally no mail service."I can go days without anything," wrote one person in Raleigh, "Something just isn't right.""I never did receive my W2 from primary employer," blasted another."I have dings on my credit because I had not received bills," complained a third.Many of the complaints came with an addendum related to some level of inattention or outright dismissal by postal officials. Others made the claim that there was nothing "new" about these complaints. One person in Cary who claimed to have spotty service wrote "This is not a seasonal issue."We heard it all across the Triangle: in Knightdale, Raeford, Rolesville, Durham, Carrboro, and Fuquay-Varina.A person in Chapel Hill wrote, "No mail *last* Friday or Saturday and no mail *this* Friday or Saturday.""Apex is terrible," another wrote in. "We often don't get our mail til 8, 9, or 10 o'clock at night.""I have had no mail in Smithfield for 2 days now.""Same problem down in Fayetteville.""In Wake Forest, too.""The same thing is happening in Zebulon."Feedback came from across the state. From Lake Norman (just north of Charlotte), Hope Mills, Greenville, Graham, Smithfield, Gastonia, and Lexington, people wrote in about their experiences with the USPS and basic expectations that are no longer being met.ABC11's I-Team received a statement Tuesday afternoon from the Postal Service:"The Postal Service recognizes that consistency is paramount to our customers and we remain committed to providing the service they expect. Customer feedback is important to us and helps to quickly rectify service issues if they may arise. In fact, the earlier customers notify us of possible issues, the sooner we can resolve them. We are working to correct any issues brought to our attention."Customers can contact their local Post Office, call consumer affairs at 919-420-5230 or the national service number at 1-800-275-8777 and online via www.usps.com. We also recommend Informed Delivery, a service that gives customers a preview of incoming mail before it arrives by sending emails to users with images of the outside of letter-sized mailpieces."