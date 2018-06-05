BUSINESS

IHOb? After 60 years, IHOP hints at forthcoming name change

EMBED </>More Videos

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes will change its name to IHOb, according to a tweet from the company. (IHOP/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
GLENDALE, Calif. --
After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes is about to get a new name.

In a tweet, the chain said it was changing its name to IHOb effective June 11.


What's not clear yet, though, is what the "B" stands for. Guesses from followers included "breakfast", "brunch," "bacon," "burritos" and "biscuits," but the restaurant told fans they'd have to wait until June 11 to know for sure.

While "International House of Breakfast" might seem like the most logical new name, the chain did warn one fan with that guess not to jump to conclusions.


Though the restaurant may be dropping the "P" from its name, it promised that the pancakes on its menu aren't going anywhere and reassured skeptical followers that the name change was legitimately happening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodrestaurantsbreakfastsocial mediau.s. & worldGlendale
BUSINESS
Major food service company ditches plastic straws at 1,000 cafes
Gynecologist sues woman for $1M for posting bad reviews
Sears to close another 72 stores as sales plunge
Raleigh ranked No. 1 on Amazon's finalist housing markets
More Business
Top Stories
AMBER Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Man arrested in Durham linked to 25 break-ins in 5 counties
Johnston County man injured in crash involving go-kart, stolen car
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
'Not guilty by insanity' ruling sparks anger over 2012 Durham killings
Cumberland County budget denies schools more funds for SROs
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
Show More
Man kneels during anthem at Eagles-less White House event
Cary teen beekeeper produces award-winning honey
Massive mudslide shuts down highway in Bat Cave
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Bill calls for armed teachers
More News