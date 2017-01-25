BUSINESS

IKEA coming to Cary? Town mayor weighs in

The Town of Cary's mayor is now adding to the speculation about rumors of IKEA coming to Wake County. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Cary's mayor is now adding to the speculation about rumors of IKEA coming to Wake County.

In a blog post, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht revealed that he spoke with the town manager about the redevelopment of Cary Town Center, which is being referred to as "project emerald."

According to Weinbrecht, all he could "say is that project emerald equals blue and yellow" - and those happen to be IKEA's colors.

"We will see how this is presented to the council in the future," Weinbrecht wrote.

Rumors have been swirling about Swedish furniture store coming to Cary Towne Center since the struggling mall made its first push for revitalization following the loss of anchor department stores Sears and Macy's.

Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties told ABC11 last week that it is seeking to rezone a quarter of Cary Towne Center's 60-acre property to allow for taller buildings, including the vacant department stores' buildings.

CBL would not confirm what would go in the space.

The company said its goal for redevelopment is to bring more retail, dining and entertainment options to Cary Towne Center.

