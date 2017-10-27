BUSINESS

Amazon's Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos once again became the richest person in the world following a jump in the company's stock prices on Friday.

Bezos' net worth of an estimated $90.6 billion has surpassed that of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $88.5 billion, according to Business Insider.

Amazon's better than estimated third quarter earnings and revenues helped Bezos surpass Gates. Bezos briefly usurped Gates as the richest person in the world in July when Amazon's stock prices rose ahead of their second quarter earnings. Prices dropped later in the day, giving the title back to Gates.
