BUSINESS

Keurig buys Dr. Pepper Snapple, creating a beverage giant

EMBED </>More Videos

Keurig will buy Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, creating a beverage giant.

PLANO, Texas --
Keurig will buy Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, creating a beverage giant with about $11 billion in annual sales.

The companies, both the result of previous mergers, will bring under one tent global brands like Dr. Pepper, 7UP, Snapple, A&W, Mott's, Sunkist and Keurig's single-serve coffee makers.

The company is still vastly outsized by PepsiCo Inc. and Coca-Cola Co., which had sales in 2016 of $63 billion and $41 billion, respectively.

Keurig Green Mountain Inc., which is a privately held company, said Monday that Dr. Pepper Snapple shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and keep 13 percent of the combined company.

Shares of Dr. Pepper Snapple soared more than 39 percent before the opening bell.

Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort will lead the new company, called Keurig Dr. Pepper. Larry Young, CEO at Dr. Pepper Snapple will become a director.

Keurig and Dr. Pepper Snapple will continue to run out of their current locations. Keurig is based in Waterbury, Vermont and Dr. Pepper Snapple has headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Keurig was acquired by Europe's JAB Holding company in 2016 in partnership with the snackmaker, Mondelez International.

JAB will be the controlling shareholder, and Mondelez will hold a stake of about 13 percent to 14 percent.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, with the company estimating total debt to be about $16.6 billion at that time.

The acquisition must still be approved by shareholders of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldfoodsoda
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91
Inside Spheres, Amazon's massive urban gardens
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
New apartments coming to congested Crabtree Valley area
More Business
Top Stories
Wake County school principal responds to racist videos
Raindrops moving out, snowflakes moving in?
FBI's deputy director stepping down amid repeated criticism from Trump
Silver Alert issued, man's truck found in Tar River
Internet challenge involving guns gaining popularity
1 killed in 'accidental' Fayetteville house fire
Teen pulled from Wake County pond dies 4 months after crash
Bronx parents charged after child found living in squalor
Show More
EMS dispatch refused service to man shot 16 times
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over
Clayton teen accused of trying to shoot mother in bed
Parents upset after school police handcuffed 7-year-old boy
Boy dies from rare flesh-eating disease after falling off bike
More News
Top Video
What's the future for solar energy in NC?
Teen pulled from Wake County pond dies 4 months after crash
Clayton teen accused of trying to shoot mother in bed
New youth basketball league kicks off in Durham
More Video