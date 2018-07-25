BUSINESS

Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early

EMBED </>More Videos

The grocery store chain is closing three more stores earlier than announced. (WTVD)

Kroger shoppers take notice! The grocery store chain is closing three more stores in the Raleigh-Durham area earlier than announced.

  • The store at 3825 S. Roxboro Street in Durham will close July 30

  • The store at 7905 Falls of the Neuse Road in Raleigh will close August 1

  • The store at 3420 Southwest Durham Drive in Durham will close August 8


Originally, Kroger was set to close 14 stores on August 14.

"The stores are closing because their inventory is too low to give customers a solid selection of food and groceries," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division.

In addition, three Kroger pharmacies will close earlier than announced:
  • 202 W. Hwy 54, Durham will close July 3

  • 3457 Hillsborough Road, Durham will close August 1

  • 8345 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh will close August 2


Associates at the Kroger stores and pharmacies that are closing before the announced date of August 14 will be transferred to other Kroger stores in the Raleigh-Durham market.

Kroger is scheduled to close the remaining 10 stores and 11 pharmacies August 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspharmaciststore closingRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Family stakes future on Brier Creek sports facility
Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Eden Nail Bar opens its doors in Durham
The 3 best bookstores in Raleigh to visit now
More Business
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News