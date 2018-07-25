Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early

- The store at 3825 S. Roxboro Street in Durham will close July 30
- The store at 7905 Falls of the Neuse Road in Raleigh will close August 1
- The store at 3420 Southwest Durham Drive in Durham will close August 8
Originally, Kroger was set to close 14 stores on August 14.
"The stores are closing because their inventory is too low to give customers a solid selection of food and groceries," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division.
In addition, three Kroger pharmacies will close earlier than announced:
- 202 W. Hwy 54, Durham will close July 3
- 3457 Hillsborough Road, Durham will close August 1
- 8345 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh will close August 2
Associates at the Kroger stores and pharmacies that are closing before the announced date of August 14 will be transferred to other Kroger stores in the Raleigh-Durham market.
Kroger is scheduled to close the remaining 10 stores and 11 pharmacies August 14.