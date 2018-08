Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early

The store at 3825 S. Roxboro Street in Durham will close July 30



The store at 7905 Falls of the Neuse Road in Raleigh will close August 1



The store at 3420 Southwest Durham Drive in Durham will close August 8

202 W. Hwy 54, Durham will close July 3



3457 Hillsborough Road, Durham will close August 1



8345 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh will close August 2

Kroger shoppers take notice! The grocery store chain is closing three more stores in the Raleigh-Durham area earlier than announced.Originally, Kroger was set to close 14 stores on August 14. "The stores are closing because their inventory is too low to give customers a solid selection of food and groceries," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division.In addition, three Kroger pharmacies will close earlier than announced:Associates at the Kroger stores and pharmacies that are closing before the announced date of August 14 will be transferred to other Kroger stores in the Raleigh-Durham market.Kroger is scheduled to close the remaining 10 stores and 11 pharmacies August 14.