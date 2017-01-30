Looking more likely for Ikea in Cary

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Developers are working to get plans approved for what is looking more and more like an Ikea store in Cary. There has been a lot of speculation of what will take over a large section of property at Cary Towne Center.
Eyewitness News has uncovered a pre-application conference request that seems to be slowly turning those rumors into a reality.
The document, which town leaders say is related to the mall's redevelopment project deemed, Project Emerald, was filed by an attorney representing the mall; it was submitted to Cary's Development Review Committee on Jan. 17.
In it, plans are clearly laid out to rezone the northeast corner of the mall closest to the Triangle Aquatic Center, turning it into mixed use space with room to build up to 50 feet high.
Cary's mayor recently added to speculation about the Swedish furniture store moving in when he blogged about a meeting he had with the town manager. We now know that meeting took place on the same day the request for rezoning was submitted.
In his blog post, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said "the potential business wants it to remain a secret" and "all I can say is that project emerald equals blue and yellow."
Blue and yellow happen to be the colors of Ikea's logo.
Town leaders say now that a pre-application conference has been submitted, a development application will need to be filed next. Perhaps then we'll know for certain whether Ikea plans to build.
In the meantime, there is a neighborhood meeting set for March 1 to discuss the rezoning proposal.
Cary's 2017 Rezoning Schedule: http://www.townofcary.org/home/showdocument?id=12373
