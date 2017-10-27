MetLife breaks ground on third building in Cary

MetLife to break ground on third building in Cary. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/q3OpiJkEZQ — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 27, 2017

MetLife broke ground on a new building in Cary Friday.It will be the company's third building at MetLife's Global Technology Campus on MetLife Way.The 427,000 square foot campus overlooks Lake Crabtree, and has an outdoor amphitheater, basketball course, walking trails, tread-mill-equipped work stations, adjustable sit-stand desks, and collaborative meeting rooms.MetLife executives and Governor Roy Cooper, U.S. Senator Richard Burr, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, Congressman George Holding and Congressman David Price are expected to speak at the groundbreaking ceremony.The new building is scheduled to open in 2019.MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, asset management, employee benefits and annuities.