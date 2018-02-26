TROUBLESHOOTER

New tax scam deposits refund in your account

By
The tax season is in full swing, and the Internal Revenue Service is already seeing new scams targeting not only taxpayers but also tax preparers.

The IRS says this new scam begins with cybercriminals stealing data from several tax practitioners' computers and filing fraudulent tax returns. The agency says the fraudulent returns in a few cases used the taxpayers' real bank accounts for the deposit. According to the IRS, a woman posing as a debt collection agency official then contacted the taxpayers to say a refund was deposited in error and asked the taxpayers to forward the money to her.

The IRS urging tax professionals to step up security and beware of phishing emails that can secretly download malicious software that can help cybercriminals steal client data. As for taxpayers, the IRS says consumers should be alert to any unusual activity such as receiving a tax transcript or tax refund they did not request.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessIRSscam
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Dog seller took women's money, but delivered no puppies
Moldy storage leaves Raleigh couple out thousands of dollars
Put an end to unwanted robo-calls and telemarketers
Make sure you get what you pay for when ordering flowers
Your Internet love could be a scammer, FBI warns
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Raleigh
Duke Energy can charge for coal-ash cost, with a penalty
Little Caesars closures across Triangle leave workers stunned
I-Team: Controversial Cary gas station awaits imminent green light
More Business
Top Stories
I-Team: Bulletproof backpack defends against some guns
Off-duty Durham EMS paramedic saves woman's life
NC superintendent opposes having armed teachers in class
76-year-old man arrested in murder of 72-year-old wife
NC man shot to death during Facebook Live
2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Mom's boyfriend to be tried for capital murder in Mariah Woods case
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
Show More
Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Raleigh
Mother speaks out after young daughter shown porn in public
Watch: Family rescued as intense fire destroys 16 apartments
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
3 injured after driver slams into Durham County ambulance
More News
Photos
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
More Photos