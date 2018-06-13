BUSINESS

New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'

EMBED </>More Videos

The opening of the Holding Park Aquatic Center is delayed "indefinitely," according to Wake Forest town officials. (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
The opening of the Holding Park Aquatic Center is delayed "indefinitely," according to Wake Forest town officials.

Officials said recent rain is the cause for the holdup of the project, at 133 West Owen Avenue.

The site lies in a low area with limited drainage and is surrounded by trees, making it difficult for the site to dry out, according to a news release from the town.

This isn't the first time weather has delayed construction. Freezing temperatures held up construction this winter.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The project is 80 percent complete with the pool shells finished and shade structures and water slides installed.

But they're not setting completion or opening dates due to the unpredictable weather.

The final phase of construction includes pouring the concrete pool deck, applying the rest of the pool plaster, and installing the fencing.

The contractor is Harrod and Associates Constructors, Inc.

"We're disappointed, but the weather is out of our control," said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Director Ruben Wall in a news release. "Still, we're trying to look at the big picture. The original Holding Park Pool served our community well for over 70 years. We want the new aquatic center to be here for another 70 years, so it's important we build it the right way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswake county newsbusinessWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'
Restaurants react to IHOP's name change to IHOb
IHOb? IHOP hints at forthcoming name change
Major food service company ditches plastic straws at 1,000 cafes
More Business
Top Stories
Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed
73-year-old $50K lotto winner found fatally stabbed in neck
Nation's largest protestant group chooses Durham megachurch pastor as president
Bicycle Man operation gearing up early for holiday distribution
Durham police investigating shooting on Wedgedale Avenue
Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC
NC ranks 6th in heatstroke deaths of children in cars
FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing at bar charged with assault
Show More
Raleigh business victim of check fraud scam
Lidl cancels plans to build in Cary
Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students
More than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders arrested during operation 'Broken Heart'
7-year-old in critical condition after incident at NC lake
More News