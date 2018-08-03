BUSINESS

Off Limits Triangle: DPAC

EMBED </>More Videos

Julie Wilson goes behind the scenes at the DPAC.

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Beyond the red chairs and the giant curtain of the DPAC stage lies some of Hollywood and Broadway's top talent's signatures and designs.

Jerry Seinfeld and Robin Williams' names are scribbled in a black sharpie marker on a white cement brick. Down the hall, Ringo Star and Dolly Parton also have written their names.

But what makes the walls of the DPAC unique are the Broadway poster paintings.

More from ABC11: Off Limits Triangle: Air traffic control at RDU

"Shrek the Musical started back in 2011," said Jacob Holland with the DPAC. "And Shrek, if you've ever seen the movie, you know they love picking at other musicals and fairy tales and that kind of thing. They thought it would be funny, that's exactly how it started."

The "it" Holland refers to are the murals. "Shrek" imitates "The Lion King", and "The Sound of Music" mimics "The Book of Mormon."

The DPAC offers the community a chance to tour backstage.

Guests should anticipate spending 45 minutes backstage during this once a month tour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdpacmusicalcelebrityDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Family stakes future on Brier Creek sports facility
Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Eden Nail Bar opens its doors in Durham
The 3 best bookstores in Raleigh to visit now
More Business
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News