BUSINESS

Papa John's says founder resigned as chairman of the board after using racial slur

EMBED </>More Videos

Papa John's founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board. (Papa John's)

NEW YORK --
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board.

The company made the announcement late Wednesday, hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.

Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise.

When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John's, Schnatter said reports attributing the use of "inappropriate and hurtful" language to him were true.

"Regardless of the context, I apologize," the statement says.

The University of Louisville also said Wednesday that Schnatter resigned from its board of trustees, effective immediately.

Schnatter stepped down as CEO last year after blaming slowing sales growth on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem.

He remains chairman of the company he started when he turned a broom closet at his father's bar into a pizza spot.

Papa John's shares fell nearly 5 percent Wednesday after the report, closing at $48.33.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessracismracial profilingpizzabusinessNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Pedestrian counters keep tracking of foot traffic in Durham
Mobile DMV visits UNC athletic department to promote Real IDs
Troubleshooter: Watch out for driveway scams
First train leaves new Raleigh Union Station
More Business
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
Did you know the best burger in the country is in the Triangle?
More News