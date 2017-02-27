Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you

Hundreds of once free parking spots downtown will now cost you.The spaces have been converted to metered spots.Monday morning, the city began charging $1.50 per hour at about 1,000 parking spaces. Durham workers installed new signs earlier this month.The city hopes the meters will inspire folks to get in and out, allowing more people to park and experience downtown."I understand the growth, so it's just a part of a growing downtown. It's actually a deal compared to other downtowns, but I'm going to miss my free parking," offered Durham resident Yolanda Brown.