Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store

Kane Realty Corporation and Williams Realty & Building Company have confirmed what ABC11, that the Publix supermarket chain will open a new location in downtown Raleigh.The store is part of a $100 million mixed use project on the south side of Peace Street and West Street near Capital Boulevard that will also house hundreds of apartments and other retail spaces.The supermarket will occupy 45,600 square feet on the ground level of the apartment tower. The Publix opening date has not been announced."We are delighted to have Publix locating in an urban setting in our project at Peace," said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation. "Publix will be a tremendous asset for downtown and Glenwood South."