RALEIGH NEWS

Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change

(Shutterstock)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh's Seaboard Station is on the market as its partial owner, William Peace University, is interested in selling part of the property.

The university said it plans for the property to be converted into space for residential and commercial space, including a Harris Teeter.

The area, which sits just north of downtown Raleigh, is already experiencing significant growth with a nearby Publix being constructed and work on the Peace Street bridge.

The university purchased the property at the location five years ago.

In a Tuesday statement, the university wrote, "William Peace University purchased Seaboard Station as a strategic investment and as a way to enhance the local community surrounding the University. Since that time, Seaboard Station has become recognized as a thriving retail center and we have seen a resurgence of the north end of downtown Raleigh."

Once the property sold, WPU said the sale will enable the university to "generate a strong return on its investment and strategically direct those resources into the endowment as well as additional facilities, programs and opportunities for students."

No sales price has been announced yet.

ABC11's Dejuan Hoggard is investigating what local residents want to see happen with the space; check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessraleigh newsshoppingrestaurantbusinessRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Current Triangle traffic
More raleigh news
BUSINESS
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
More Business
Top Stories
Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Check the latest school closings and delays
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Show More
Austin bombing suspect identified
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
2 suspected gang members wanted for murder arrested in Raleigh
More News
Photos
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
More Photos