Raleigh's Seaboard Station is on the market as its partial owner, William Peace University, is interested in selling part of the property.The university said it plans for the property to be converted into space for residential and commercial space, including a Harris Teeter.The area, which sits just north of downtown Raleigh, is already experiencing significant growth with a nearby Publix being constructed and work on the Peace Street bridge.The university purchased the property at the location five years ago.In a Tuesday statement, the university wrote, "William Peace University purchased Seaboard Station as a strategic investment and as a way to enhance the local community surrounding the University. Since that time, Seaboard Station has become recognized as a thriving retail center and we have seen a resurgence of the north end of downtown Raleigh."Once the property sold, WPU said the sale will enable the university to "generate a strong return on its investment and strategically direct those resources into the endowment as well as additional facilities, programs and opportunities for students."No sales price has been announced yet.