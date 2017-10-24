BUSINESS

Sears to stop selling Whirlpool appliances, cuts ties after 100 years

(AP Photos)

NEW YORK --
Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a business relationship that dates back more than 100 years.

In a note sent to its stores last week, Sears said that Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.

Sears has been ravaged by new competition for years, from stores like Home Depot and also from Amazon.com and other online retailers. It's been closing stores as competitors take a bigger slice of the territory it dominated for decades. In the U.S., consumers buy most of their small appliances, from Walmart, according to market research firm TraQline. Amazon comes in second, with Sears placing fourth behind Target.

The end of the Sears-Whirlpool partnership is effective immediately and Sears is also pulling from its floor products from Whirlpool subsidiaries like Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air.

Sears said that it would sell off the remainder of its Whirlpool inventory. Its stores will now only sell its Kenmore products and other brands like LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch.

The relationship reaches back to 1916 when Whirlpool began making two types of wringer washers for Sears, Roebuck and Co., according to Whirlpool's website. At that time, Sears operated exclusively through mail order. The Hoffman Estates, Illinois, company, now Sears Holdings Corp., also owns Kmart.

Shares of Whirlpool Corp., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, tumbled more than 9 percent before the market open on Tuesday.

Related Topics:
businesssearsu.s. & worldappliances
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Lawsuit accuses diet soft drink makers of misleading consumers
Leaders wait to learn whether Triangle is Amazon's pick
Parents petition to stop gas station in Cary neighborhood
Banana Rep. manager fired over employee braid incident
More Business
Top Stories
Officers uncover mobile meth-lab at Hope Mills Walmart
Police: Man sprayed fecal matter on produce at Harris Teeter
Body identified as missing TX toddler; father charged
Runaway garbage truck hits store named A Beautiful Mess
Student hit by car near Apex Friendship High School
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Exclusive: Zebulon family gets $25K check from Trump
Raleigh breaking ground on a new affordable housing community
Show More
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
Woman arrested after kidnapping her baby from hospital
Police: Boy, 13, shoots, kills 10-year-old with crossbow
Parents: Girl with autism forced to sit at confined desk
Raleigh mall shooting suspect in custody; no injuries
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos