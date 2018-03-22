TOYS R US

Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday

Toys 'R' Us was scheduled to start their massive liquidation sale Thursday, but that has been delayed.

A company spokesperson tells Action News the planned liquidation sale was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The massive sale is likely to start Friday at their stores, according to the spokesperson.

The retailer will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear, and even diapers.

But there won't be discounts on your discount: coupons will not be honored.

Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Toy company executive Isaac Larian and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in a bid to save potentially more than half of the 735 Toys 'R' Us stores that will go dark in bankruptcy proceedings.


However, if you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20th.

KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Just as many were getting nostalgic over the loss of Toys 'R' Us, a toy store of yesteryear may be making a comeback.


Toys 'R' Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May.

Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.
