St. Patrick's Day deals and freebies

McDonald's
This year, you can get one of five delicious mean green drinks for St. Patrick's Day, including the classic Shamrock Shake, the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate.
What's really cool is McDonald's is giving 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities for each McCafe Shamrock Chocolate beverage purchase.
Don't forget to drink that shake with one of their new straws...
TGI Fridays
Today is your lucky day! Get $3 green beer or $5 Jameson on St. Patrick's Day only.
Logan's Roadhouse
Green beer just makes you happy, and you can get one with a burger for just $10 from now until March 19, from 3 p.m. to close.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
The doughnut maker is rolling out special green glazed donuts for for Saint Patrick's Day.
Dunkin Donuts
Try the Shamrock Sprinkle Donuts, topped with chocolate frosting and scrumptious shamrock sprinkles. Some locations will also have a St. Patrick's Day Coolatta for sale, which they describe as a vanilla bean-flavored drink.
Baskin-Robbins
Nothing quite hits the spot like some mint chocolate chip ice cream, but today you can also take home a green ice cream cake, adorn with four leaf clovers, a rainbow and a pot of gold at Baskin-Robbins!
Burger King
The Oreo Irish Mint Shake is perfect for St. Patty's Day. Get one now!
Jersey Mike's
If you are a member of the Shore Points rewards program, today you can double your points at all 1,200 Jersey Mike's locations in America.
Brueggers Bagels
Click here for a $2 off coupon, good for a Big Bagel Bundle. Try the green bagels today for St. Patty's Day!
Tim Hortons
While supplies last, get a free mint-chip Timbit with the purchase of any beverage.
McAlister's Deli
Check your neighboring McAlister's Deli. Today, some locations are giving away free green tea if you are wearing green.
Cracker Barrel
Head out for a special lunch or dinner, featuring sliced corned beef with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes with spicy brown mustard.