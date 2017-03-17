ST. PATRICK'S DAY

St. Patrick's Day deals and freebies

(Joe Malinconico, of Phoenix, shows off his shamrock sunglasses at the annual St. Patrick's Day Festival at in Glendale, Ariz.)

Celebrate the luck of the Irish with these deals at some of your favorite businesses!

McDonald's
This year, you can get one of five delicious mean green drinks for St. Patrick's Day, including the classic Shamrock Shake, the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate.

What's really cool is McDonald's is giving 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities for each McCafe Shamrock Chocolate beverage purchase.

EMBED More News Videos

McDonald's has added a Chocolate Shamrock Shake to its menu this year.

Don't forget to drink that shake with one of their new straws...
EMBED More News Videos

Patricia Lopez puts 'The Straw' to the test

TGI Fridays
Today is your lucky day! Get $3 green beer or $5 Jameson on St. Patrick's Day only.

Logan's Roadhouse
Green beer just makes you happy, and you can get one with a burger for just $10 from now until March 19, from 3 p.m. to close.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
The doughnut maker is rolling out special green glazed donuts for for Saint Patrick's Day.

Dunkin Donuts
Try the Shamrock Sprinkle Donuts, topped with chocolate frosting and scrumptious shamrock sprinkles. Some locations will also have a St. Patrick's Day Coolatta for sale, which they describe as a vanilla bean-flavored drink.

Baskin-Robbins
Nothing quite hits the spot like some mint chocolate chip ice cream, but today you can also take home a green ice cream cake, adorn with four leaf clovers, a rainbow and a pot of gold at Baskin-Robbins!
Burger King
The Oreo Irish Mint Shake is perfect for St. Patty's Day. Get one now!

Jersey Mike's
If you are a member of the Shore Points rewards program, today you can double your points at all 1,200 Jersey Mike's locations in America.

Brueggers Bagels
Click here for a $2 off coupon, good for a Big Bagel Bundle. Try the green bagels today for St. Patty's Day!

Tim Hortons
While supplies last, get a free mint-chip Timbit with the purchase of any beverage.

McAlister's Deli
Check your neighboring McAlister's Deli. Today, some locations are giving away free green tea if you are wearing green.

Cracker Barrel
Head out for a special lunch or dinner, featuring sliced corned beef with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes with spicy brown mustard.
Related Topics:
businessfree stufffoodSt. Patrick's Day
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Some Catholics allowed to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day 2017: By the numbers
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
Guinness castle for sale
More St. Patrick's Day
BUSINESS
Amid building boom, Durham looks for resident input
Brawny Woman replaces Man for Women's History Month
IKEA the elephant in the room at Cary Town Hall meeting
Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you
More Business
Top Stories
How did it happen?
Several Raleigh roads blocked due to fire aftermath
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
Need help after the fire? Here's the info
Police: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting
Show More
Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh
Agents find 4 people stuffed in car trying to enter US
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Son charged in death of Cary woman
Ambulance thief runs over, kills EMT in New York
More News
Photos
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
More Photos