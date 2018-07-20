BUSINESS

Tariff trade battle harvesting angst among NC farmers

EMBED </>More Videos

Tariff trade war could hurt NC farmers. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Farm Bureau said this has not been a good year for farmers.

Weather and prices have been issues, and angst is only intensifying because of a tariff trade war.

"Why should agriculture have to bear the brunt of all the retaliation from our trading partners?" said North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten.

North Carolina ranks high in agricultural sectors that could be affected by the tariff battle.

The Farm Bureau said the state produces 50 percent of the nation's tobacco and 75 percent of tobacco exported.

North Carolina also ranks No. 1 in poultry and No. 2 in pork production.

"If we can't move these products in the export market, then we begin to drown in those products," Wooten said.

President Donald Trump is escalating his threat against China. He indicated Friday that he is willing to place a tariff on every product that comes into America.

Other countries have vowed to retaliate with increased tariffs of their own.

Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to Trump this week urging him to "stop the economic damage."

The greatest impact to the Tar Heel State would be $340 million of tobacco, which is exported to Turkey, the European Union, and China.

Wooten said the tariff war could hurt the intricate, international web of commerce.

"When government just arbitrarily says we're going to put a 25 percent tariff on products, that dismantles all those years of relationships there," Wooten said
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstradefarmingnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Family stakes future on Brier Creek sports facility
Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Eden Nail Bar opens its doors in Durham
The 3 best bookstores in Raleigh to visit now
More Business
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News