'Timehop' app data breach impacts 21 million users

Please read this important update with additional information on our July 4th security incident. Emails to every user are being sent out as well. https://t.co/s82imGuZpe— Timehop (@timehop) July 11, 2018
The breach happened on July 4 and included names, email addresses, dates of birth, gender of users, countries and some phone numbers.
The company released the following statement:
On July 4, 2018, Timehop experienced a network intrusion that led to a breach of some of your data. We learned of the breach while it was still in progress, and were able to interrupt it, but data was taken. While our investigation into this incident (and the possibility of any earlier ones that may have occurred) continues, we are writing to provide our users and partners with all the relevant information as quickly as possible.
The application, which resurfaces memories from your old social media posts, says its committed to the transparency of the incident.