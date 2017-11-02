BUSINESS

Tokyo company gives extra holidays to nonsmoking employees

(FILE) Cigarette at an ashtray.

TOKYO, Japan --
A marketing company in Tokyo is awarding a novel perk to its non-puffing employees: an extra week's holiday for nonsmokers.

The corporate planning director for Piala, Hirotaka Matsushima, said Thursday that the company began offering the six days of extra vacation to all of its 120 staff members in September.

"Yes, it's pretty popular," said Matsushima, himself a nonsmoker.

He said the policy was installed as a benefit for nonsmokers to compensate for smoking breaks taken by their colleagues. About two-thirds of the company's employees don't smoke, he said.

Overall, smoking is still quite prevalent in Japan, with almost 20 percent of over-20-year-olds saying they smoke. Nearly 40 percent of men in their 30s smoke, though that's down from more than half in 2001, according to government figures.

But most office workers must do their puffing in designated smoking rooms and outdoor areas, and cities are gradually imposing limits on outdoor smoking in public areas. But most restaurants and bars still allow smoking.

Piala, established in 2004, says it provides advertising and automated marketing services for direct marketers and other companies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesssmokingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Confusion coming with California's legal marijuana
More Business
Top Stories
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse in Garner
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
Tractor trailer flips, spills acid on I-95 near Lumberton
PNC Arena hosting job fair today
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
Middle school student charged with hate crime
Show More
Two men sought after Durham pharmacy robbery
2 Americans killed in NYC truck attack identified
After truck attack, Triangle counter-terror expert weighs in
Astros defeat Dodgers to win first World Series
Police arrest man suspected of killing 3 at Colorado Walmart
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos