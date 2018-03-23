BUSINESS

Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary

EMBED </>More Videos

Liquidation sales are underway at Toys 'R' Us stores across the country.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
After news broke of the Toys"R" Us liquidation, shoppers raced to Cary store on Friday to score deals.

Customers steadily filed in, many of them with bags and carts full of toys.

Each individual Toys "R" Us location will have their own respective sales.

Many of the items have 5 to 10 percent discounts, with some sales as high as 30 percent off.

The popular toy chain filed for liquidation late last week, triggering the likely closure or sale of all their US stores.

"We have to find another store for our toys, for my son," said Mona Joshi, who visited the store with her husband.

The Joshi's bought a bicycle for their son Friday.

But for Charlie Brady, it was the first visit in years.

"I definitely remember it from when I was a kid, but there are better places to shop now," said Brady.

While big-box competitors and online outlets have taken a big chunk of the business away, some shoppers will miss the Toys"R" Us experience.

"It's not good because this is I think the closest store for us. We are from Apex, with this closing out. We don't know what's another option for us. And online is probably putting the stores out of business," said Joshi.

In a statement posted to the company's Twitter account, Toys"R" Us said they'll be honoring gift cards for 30 days after March 15.

The Cary location is no longer accepting checks, and all sales are final.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessstore closingCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Stock market closes down more than 700 points
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
More Business
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
PHOTOS: March for our Lives all over the world
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe
Show More
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
NC State takes on Mississippi State tonight
13 states from Dakotas to North Carolina on alert for heavy snow
Committee meets in Fayetteville to discuss improved care for veterans
ACC rivals Duke and Syracuse meet in Sweet 16
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 23, 2018
Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe
Will we see snow twice in one week?
ABC11 Together presents $5,000 for NCCU scholarships
More Video