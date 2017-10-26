Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Triangle could be one step closer to getting an IKEA after Thursday evening.
Town leaders are expected to vote on rezoning 20-acres of the Cary Towne Center, which could include up to an 380,000 square foot IKEA.
The rezoning request would turn the area from general commercial conditional use to a mixed use district.
Plans for Cary IKEA gets green light, more acres
The Cary Planning Department and Cary Planning and Zoning Board have already voted to recommend the necessary zoning variances.
If passed by the town council, construction could begin in 2019 and the store could open in 2020.
The Town Council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Cary Town Hall.