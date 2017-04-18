Governor announces "smart energy" company Trilliant moving global headquarters to Cary. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OhIKUSVvjb — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) April 18, 2017

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the smart grid software and communications company, Trilliant Networks, is moving its global headquarters in the Research Triangle area.The move will create 130 jobs over the next five years.Cooper said the company will also invest $1.8 million at its current Cary offices."We're proud that this global company has chosen to expand its operations here in the heart of North Carolina's Research Triangle and call our state home," Cooper said. "Wake County and Cary offer the prime location, ideal business environment and talented workforce needed for a high-tech headquarters and we're excited Trilliant recognizes that."