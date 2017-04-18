  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Cleveland police speak about death of man wanted in Facebook killing
BUSINESS

Trilliant Networks moving global headquarters to Research Triangle

Trilliant Networks

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the smart grid software and communications company, Trilliant Networks, is moving its global headquarters in the Research Triangle area.

The move will create 130 jobs over the next five years.


Cooper said the company will also invest $1.8 million at its current Cary offices.

"We're proud that this global company has chosen to expand its operations here in the heart of North Carolina's Research Triangle and call our state home," Cooper said. "Wake County and Cary offer the prime location, ideal business environment and talented workforce needed for a high-tech headquarters and we're excited Trilliant recognizes that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessjobsresearch triangle parkroy cooper
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
SFPD investigating badge seen in Pepsi ad video
Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce holds Women's Leadership Conference
Greater Raleigh Chamber names new president
St. Patrick's Day deals and freebies
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect in Facebook video killing shoots himself to death
Raleigh man accused of peeping
SUV lands in pond near Vass
Gas leak near Durham apartment complex
Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day
Watch: Supply ship blasts off for Space Station
Emotions churn for other family involved in fiery crash
Show More
Decision day for who will host NCAA tournaments nears
Watch: Officer gets goosed
Protect your kids from thirdhand smoke
Mountain lion snatches family dog from California home
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos