  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Governor Cooper to announce his short session budget proposal
TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter: Fayetteville business owner who didn't complete job gives answers

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
It's been eight months since Marian Jackson paid to have her car shipped to her home in Las Vegas, and she is still waiting.

She is beyond frustrated because the company she paid to do the job has given her nothing but excuses.

"I need my car because I have to have the car to go to work and everything," she said.

In October, Marian paid VPC of Fayetteville $950 to ship her car from Fayetteville to Las Vegas.

Over the years VPC of Fayetteville has stored her PT Cruiser for her while she was working overseas as a government contractor.

Marian is now living in Las Vegas and she said she wanted VPC of Fayetteville to stop storing her car and instead ship it to Las Vegas, which is a service the company has claimed to provide, according to their website.

Tthe paperwork the owner of VPC of Fayetteville Terry Johnson provided to Marian showed that there was a company available to pick up her PT Cruiser and deliver it to her in Vegas.

This never happened, and even though Marian said she made repeated attempts to contact Johnson via emails and phone calls, she said she couldn't get an answer as to why her car is still not shipped.

Marian reached out to me, and I tried to get her answers from the owner Terry Johnson.

"At the time she paid for her car to be shipped, we put it out there on central dispatching, it's up to the truckers to pick up the car at a certain amount, it never got picked up, it got delayed, it got delayed," he said.

When I asked him about the emails he sent to Marian that claimed a person named Erick was shipping the vehicle in December he replied, "Erick was the representative you know, the company we were trying to get the car shipped through."

I reached out to Erick, the owner of the company Johnson claimed was going to pick up Marian's PT Cruiser and ship it to Vegas.

He said he did give a quote to Johnson in December to ship Marian's car, but after not hearing back from Johnson, Erick said the quote was canceled and he hasn't heard from him since.

So what about the $950 Marian paid Johnson to ship her car?

"He would get a refund according to how long the car has been storage," said Erick. He now wants to charge her for storage since November since it never shipped.

Marian said this is the first she has heard about that.

She said, "There was nothing discussed in reference to paying storage while my car was sitting there to be shipped, why would I even do that, it's ridiculous."

Despite Johnson saying he would refund Marian her money minus the storage fees, that still hasn't happened.

As for the PT Cruiser, Marian had a friend in Fayetteville pick up the keys from Johnson, and she removed the car from VPC of Fayetteville.

Marian said she will take this case to court because she doesn't want anyone else to go through what she has been through.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstroubleshooterbusinesscarFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Fayetteville teen in need of mobility freedom
Troubleshooter: Car scam could drive you into the poorhouse
Are online fashion deals too good to be true?
Is it cheaper to hire a travel agent or book on your own?
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal
Your guide to the 5 hottest spots in Raleigh's Five Points neighborhood
In Seattle, Amazon's rise also delivers growing pains
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
More Business
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Storms expected to hit our area Thursday evening
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Missing: Deputies searching for South Carolina mother, 6 children
Fayetteville police officer treated with Narcan after fentanyl exposure
Multiple failures led to ambush of American soldiers in Niger: probe
South Carolina offices close for Confederate Memorial Day
Summit is set: Trump-Kim to meet June 12 in Singapore
Man injured in Ross Road shooting; Durham police investigating
Show More
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
First look inside The Dillon, the new face of Raleigh's warehouse district
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Amazon and Sears make tire installation deal
National Hurricane Preparedness Week: Emergency kit essentials
More News