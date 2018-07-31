TROUBLESHOOTER

Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville woman get refund back from insurance company

EMBED </>More Videos

Betty was told her policy was canceled due to a lack of payments. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
When it comes to the life insurance policy, Betty Hight kept all of her paperwork she attempted to set up through the United of Omaha Life Insurance Company.

"I sent them a check for $100, and they cashed the check," she said.

Betty thought everything was fine with the policy, and she so sent three more monthly payments of $100 each, but then she got a letter from the company that stated her policy was canceled due to lack of payments.

Betty said she tried calling to find out what happened to her $400 of payments.

"I would get an answering machine. They would put me on hold. No one would talk to me and help me out. Then I saw you on Channel 11 helping somebody, and I thought what have I got to lose," she said.

After reaching out to Mutual of Omaha, Betty received a $300 refund.

Betty said, "The next thing I know you're calling me and then I got my check back. Thank you for helping me."

A representative with Mutual of Omaha worked directly with Betty to resolve the issue and said due to privacy limitations; they were unable to provide further comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstroubleshootermoneyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Troubleshooter: Thieves can hack your key fob and steal your car
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
Patrons upset after Fayetteville spa refuses to honor gift cards
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
Family stakes future on Brier Creek sports facility
Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Eden Nail Bar opens its doors in Durham
The 3 best bookstores in Raleigh to visit now
More Business
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News