Twitter purge: Don't be surprised if you lose followers

Don't be surprised if you see your follower count drop on Twitter.
The social media giant is purging millions of suspicious accounts.
But don't worry, most people will only lose roughly four followers; larger accounts, on the other hand, will see a more significant drop.
Officials said this will help make Twitter a "more trusted service for public conversation."
This is part of a broader effort to fight trolls, fake news, and disinformation on the platform.
