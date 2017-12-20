BUSINESS

UPS seeing largest holiday shipping season this year

UPS sees an uptick as Christmas nears.

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
UPS is the largest delivery company and this year, it's seeing some of the biggest volume in years.

Stephanie Bernath saw firsthand as she visited the UPS Store in Morrisville. She picked up a gift she ordered for Christmas.

Her package is just one of the millions of boxes UPS is responsible for this holiday.



Bernath's Carolina blue beanie cap arrived on time as scheduled.

"I think it's great," she said.

But receiving and delivering those items is more challenging this year.

UPS expects to have delivered 750 million packages by New Year's Eve.

That's a 5 percent increase from last year.

Drivers are working up to 70 hour/eight-consecutive day work schedules to pick up those packages and deliver them to customers.

This week, Jody Rodriguez, a store clerk at the UPS in Morrisville said she's seen a surge in business from customers hoping to receive those package by Christmas Day.

"Let's put it this way. We didn't sit down Monday. Literally all day. Nonstop."

During Cyber Monday, UPS had shipping delays but it says those have been resolved.

Customers that ABC11 spoke to Wednesday said their packages have arrived on time.

UPS said customers are paying extra to ensure their packages arrive by Christmas.
