BUSINESS

US consumer confidence climbs to 15-year high in December

Consumer confidence is at a 15-year high. (Steven Senne file photo)

WASHINGTON --
American consumers are the sunniest they've been in more than 15 years.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index climbed to 113.7 in December, up from 109.4 in November and the highest since it reached 114 in August 2001. It's another sign consumers are confident in the aftermath of a divisive election campaign.

The index measures consumers' assessment of current conditions, which dipped from November but was still very positive, and their expectations for the future, which hit a 13-year high.

Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said the "post-election surge in optimism" was strongest among older Americans.

The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual pace from July to September, fastest in two years. Unemployment is at a nine-year low of 4.6 percent. Employers have added 180,000 jobs a month this year, down from an average 229,000 in 2015 but still solid.

Economists monitor consumers' mood closely because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic output.

"The election of Donald Trump has raised household expectations for the economy to a very high level," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, wrote in a research note. "It remains to be seen whether Trump can deliver," but the burst in confidence could drive consumer spending higher.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesseconomyconsumer watchdonald trump2016 election
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas
Yankee Candle issues recall for certain products
Millions of defective, hazardous dehumidifiers recalled
Carrier says it has deal with Trump to keep jobs in Indiana
Chapel Hill company gets a deal on Shark Tank
More Business
Top Stories
Boy killed by runaway construction truck identified
Raleigh resident fights off intruder with firewood
Actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Woman, great-granddaughter, go missing on drive to NC
Woman murdered, teen girl held captive, NC deputies say
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
Police: Man shot himself during chase in Mebane
Show More
Fight, gunfire scare lead to chaos at Cross Creek Mall
81-year-old woman fatally struck getting newspaper
Japanese prime minister visiting Pearl Harbor today
FSU Chancellor says use of N-word was mistake
New phone? Unwrap the ABC11 news app
More News
Photos
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
More Photos