Verizon reseller to move headquarters to Wake County

A Wireless logo

Brian Rainey
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Wireless, Verizon's largest independent agent by store count, is moving its headquarters to Wake County.

The new headquarters, which will include support operations, is expected to create 250 jobs over five years. The company said it plans to invest $4.95 million in North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to locate our corporate headquarters in Wake County," stated George Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of A Wireless. "The community's robust job market, skilled people, vibrant growth, and strong technology base provide the right resources for us to continue our rapid growth."

There is no word when the headquarters will open or when job applications will be accepted.

A Wireless was founded in Wilson, North Carolina in 1996 and employs around 5,500 people in 1,150 retail locations across 46 states.
