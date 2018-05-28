STARBUCKS

Which Starbucks locations are closed for racial-bias training May 29?

EMBED </>More Videos

Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while sitting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company will close thousands of stores on May 29 for racial-bias education. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz)

Danny Clemens
SEATTLE --
Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while waiting for a business meeting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company will close thousands of stores on Tuesday, May 29, for racial-bias education.

The Seattle-based chain will shutter its company-owned locations and corporate offices within the United States to train its nearly 175,000 employees. Signage posted at several stores and listings on the company's website indicate that many locations will close for the day at 2:30 p.m. local time, though hours vary from store to store.

A sign on one Chicago store said the location would be closing so that employees can "reconnect with our mission and share ideas about how to make Starbucks even more welcoming."

Licensed stores that are not owned by Starbucks are not required to close. Many of the Starbucks locations in airports, on college and private business campuses and within grocery and other retail stores will remain open for regular hours Tuesday. Starbucks said it will also make its company-commissioned education materials available to those partners.

The company has listed this week's updated hours of operation for all locations on its website.

Starbucks' training will "address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome." The curriculum was developed through collaboration with representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations.

"The company's founding values are based on humanity and inclusion," Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said in an April news release. "We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer."

MarketWatch estimates the closure will cost the chain $12 million in revenue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodstarbucksu.s. & worldrace relationscoffeerestaurants
STARBUCKS
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Beyu Cafe sees more business after Starbucks boycott
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
More starbucks
BUSINESS
Jury orders Samsung to pay Apple $539M in patent infringement case
SPONSORED: QUIZ: Can you handle the pressure of an elevator pitch?
SC pawn shop trolls Dick's Sporting Good with AR-15 sign
Troubleshooter: Where's my paycheck?
More Business
Top Stories
Ironman signs hacked along highway referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
First Alert Mode: Wet Memorial Day for the Triangle
Sheriff's office asking for public's help in identifying men who burglarized Sanford home
21-year-old man killed in Fayetteville shooting
France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child
5-year-old Mooresville girl attacked by family's pit bull
Rescuers seeking man still missing in Maryland flooding
Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers
Show More
'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
Woman held captive by boyfriend slips note to vet for help
Veterans service, struggles highlight importance of Freedom Balloon Fest
Pizza shop employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store
More News