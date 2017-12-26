Driver accused of hitting, killing California officer suspected of being under influence of pot

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP said the driver who hit and killed a CHP officer, who was in a parked SUV on Highway 880 in Hayward on Christmas Eve, was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, California --
The California Highway Patrol said a driver who hit and killed a CHP officer, who was in a parked SUV on Highway 880 in Hayward on Christmas Eve, was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

On Sunday, officer Andrew Camilleri and his partner, officer Jonathan Velasquez, were on a maximum enforcement patrol on the side of the 880 freeway, looking for drivers under the influence when the CHP said their vehicle was hit by one.

Camilleri, 33, leaves behind a wife and three children.

Recreational marijuana use becomes legal in California on Jan. 1, which means anyone 21 or older can buy and use the drug, legally.

Some state lawmakers and others are concerned because there's currently no standard test for determining if a driver is impaired by pot.

State Assemblyman Evan Low, who co-sponsored Senate Bill 65, said there will be "significant challenges" in the new year.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"It's important, I think, we at least have some type of baseline demonstration on the books with respect to impairment," said Low.

Basically, the equivalent of blood alcohol content but for marijuana.

Low said there has been robust discussion and disagreement on the issue in Sacramento. A topic, he said, will be explored again in the upcoming legislative year.

The owner of Buddy's Cannabis in San Jose said no one should be intoxicated behind the wheel, whether from alcohol, prescription drugs, or marijuana.

He said his staff will be talking with new, recreational clients about responsible marijuana use-just as they have done with medicinal patients.

The driver of a red Cadillac that slammed into the CHP vehicle is in serious condition at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where officers are standing guard waiting for him to be treated and released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
DUIdui crashmarijuanadrunk drivingdrunk driving deathCHPpolice officer killedpolicecar crasharrestpolice officer injuredHayward
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CHP expresses shock and anger following officer's death on I-880
CHP officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Hayward
Video: Officials identify CHP officer killed in crash on I-880 in Hayward
Top Stories
Durham police searching for 3 men accused of robbing Waffle House
Police: Man shoots teen in head who came to stepson's house
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in crash
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Snow in the Triangle? Maybe...
Asheville dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve
LAPD officers help woman deliver Christmas baby
Durham woman needs help finding missing father, sister's mother
Show More
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire
Fayetteville woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found safe
NC couple saves lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
More News
Top Video
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral holds first Christmas mass
Raleigh officials: 911 call delay was result of miscommunication
Firefighters battle a blaze near Harnett County produce store
Soldiers brave crowds for last minute gifts
More Video