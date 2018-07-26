The cab driver tells me he picked a man up from the Parrish Manor mobile home park and before he was out of the development, the man held him at gunpoint and demanded all his money—threatening to kill him. I’ll have a live report in just a few minutes. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/V7GYkbRzlu — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) July 26, 2018

Raleigh police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed early Thursday morning.The incident happened before 6 a.m. at the Parrish Manor Mobile Home Park near Drayford Way and Muxbere Way off of Jones Sausage Road.The driver said he picked up a man at the complex but before they left, the man asked the driver how much the ride would cost.The driver said as he answered, the man pulled out a gun and demanded all of his money or he'd kill him.Police said the suspect got away roughly $100 in cash.The cab driver was not injured.