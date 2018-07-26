Cab driver held at gun point, robbed at Raleigh mobile home park

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed early Thursday morning. (WTVD)

Ana Rivera
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed early Thursday morning.

The incident happened before 6 a.m. at the Parrish Manor Mobile Home Park near Drayford Way and Muxbere Way off of Jones Sausage Road.


The driver said he picked up a man at the complex but before they left, the man asked the driver how much the ride would cost.

The driver said as he answered, the man pulled out a gun and demanded all of his money or he'd kill him.

Police said the suspect got away roughly $100 in cash.

The cab driver was not injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyraleigh newsraleigh policecrimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News