California condo fire kills boy, 10, his sister, 7

SAN DIEGO --
Authorities say two children died and their father was seriously injured in a fire at their condominium in San Diego early Saturday.

Police said firefighters broke in through the front door, went upstairs and found the children and their father unconscious. All three were taken to hospitals where the children were declared dead and their father was admitted in serious condition.

The San Diego Union-Tribune identified the victims as 10-year-old Cristos Lopez and 7-year-old Isabella Lopez. The 57-year-old father Henry Lopez is expected to live.

The newspaper said the children had been to a Halloween party Friday, Cristos as a grim reaper and Isabella dressed as "Monster High" character Frankie Stein.

San Diego Police Lt. Mike Holden said in a news release fire and police investigators from the city's arson squad are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
