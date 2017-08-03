Camp Lejeune Marine commander latest to be relieved of duties

The U.S. Marine Corps announced Thursday evening a commander has been relieved of duties.Lt. Col. Shawn Grzybowski, the commander of Combat Logistics Battalion 8, was relieved of command by Brig. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. In a press release, it was announced the decision was made "due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead." Grzybowski, who took command in September of 2015, is currently pending reassignment and will be replaced by Lt. Col. Ken Gawronski.Gryzbowski is the latest commander to be relieved of duties. On July 20, the Marine Corps announced Lt. Col. Taylor White was relieved of his command of the Marine Wing Support Squadron 274 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point due to "a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to lead," according to a news release.