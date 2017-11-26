Campus police investigate armed robbery at Duke Gardens

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Duke University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that was reported at Duke Gardens on Sunday.
According to Duke Today, officers said the call came in around 5 p.m. They said the suspect approached an individual in the Doris Duke Center with a silver handgun and demanded money.
According to campus police, the suspect who was last seen fleeing the Doris Duke Center is described as a black male about 5 ft. 9 in. to 6 ft. tall with a thin build. He was wearing a pink striped long-sleeve shirt and dark pants. He wore a ski mask and had short dreadlocks.
If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Duke University Police Department at (919) 684-2444.
