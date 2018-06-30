Canes finish prospect week with Summerfest

Fans had the opportunity to watch the prospects scrimmage, shop for new Canes' gear and enjoy carnival-esque games.
What was the best part about #summerfest2018 ? #ABC11 #NHL #NHLCanes @ABC11_WTVD @NHLCanes pic.twitter.com/za0bKx44MQ— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 30, 2018
Andrei Svechnikov signed his first NHL deal on Saturday, a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will pay him $832,500 on the NHL level or $70,000 on the American Hockey League level for all three seasons. His signing bonus is $277,500.
The Canes open the season October 4th.