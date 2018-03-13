Car linked to death of pastor's wife has been located

Authorities say they have located the silver, 2011 Mercedes linked to the death of a pastor's wife.An elderly woman died and her husband is hospitalized after a home invasion and fire on Friday at their home overlooking Lake Gaston.Nancy Alford, 76, was killed in the fire, which destroyed the home in Warren County.Prior to the fire, the intruder forced Alford to drive to a bank in Roanoke Rapids and withdraw money.Her husband, Rev. John Alford, narrowly escaped from the fire; however, Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams says Rev. Alford is now at the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.Rev. Alford is the minister at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church about 20 miles away in Brodnax, Virginia.On Sunday, the church held a prayer service for Rev. Alford's recovery and to remember Nancy's life."You never know when your time is going to come," said churchgoer Deborah Cox. "When Nancy left here last Sunday, she had no idea that she wouldn't be back.""Nancy's far better off than we are. That's the truth," added fellow Sanford Memorial Baptist regular Pamela Ezell. "She's home in heaven and now we're waiting our turn."The Warren County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this crime.