Car rams into Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officials responded to a call on Amistad Lane in Raleigh after a car plowed into a home.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m.

Authorities said that no injuries were reported.

Fire officials determined the driver lost control and drove her vehicle into the house. The driver and her vehicle fled the scene before officials arrived.

Raleigh police later located the driver and her vehicle at her residence.

The driver faces several charges, including hit and run, child endangerment (there was a child in the back seat), obstruct and delay and several others.
