Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated

| Traffic Alert |

A vehicle struck a propane tank along the 2200 block on Wingate Rd. Due to the possible hazard of the propane tank, a nearby Daycare has been evacuated for safety reasons. Emergency personnel are on scene, no serious injuries reported and Wingate Rd is closed. pic.twitter.com/4YIA1KOBXV — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) July 26, 2018

Driver of red Ford Ranger loses control of truck, veers off street, slams into white Dodge Caravan, Caravan is pushed into propane tank that is adjacent to Tabra’s Daycare, tank is damaged, everyone evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EcK0D26wCS — Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) July 26, 2018

Fayetteville police are investigating after a truck slammed into a parked van, and pushed it into a propane tank that was sitting on the side of a home.The wreck happened in the 2200 block of Wingate Road.Due to the possible hazard, Tabra's Daycare was evacuated.The kids and staff at the daycare center have since been allowed to re-enter the building.There were no serious injuries.