Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated

EMBED </>More Videos

Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a truck slammed into a parked van, and pushed it into a propane tank that was sitting on the side of a home.


The wreck happened in the 2200 block of Wingate Road.



Due to the possible hazard, Tabra's Daycare was evacuated.

The kids and staff at the daycare center have since been allowed to re-enter the building.



There were no serious injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News