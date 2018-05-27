Car smashes into utility pole in Fayetteville, road still closed

Traffic Alert: Officers and utility crews continue to work in the area of Cliffdale Rd and Hickory Knoll Rd after a vehicle collided with a poll. Expect delays in the area. We will advise when the roadways has reopened. pic.twitter.com/U9c5oe77uG — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) May 27, 2018

A car crashed into a utility pole in Fayetteville and the road is currently closed.The accident happened in the area of Cliffdale Road and Hickory Knoll Road.Officers and utility crews are continuing to work in the area and the road is still closed.This is an ongoing story. ABC11 will update as we receive more information.