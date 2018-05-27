Car smashes into utility pole in Fayetteville

Traffic Alert: Officers and utility crews continue to work in the area of Cliffdale Rd and Hickory Knoll Rd after a vehicle collided with a poll. Expect delays in the area. We will advise when the roadways has reopened. pic.twitter.com/U9c5oe77uG — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) May 27, 2018

All lanes of Cliffdale Rd have reopened! https://t.co/5Wz9wMvNeI — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) May 27, 2018

A car crashed into a utility pole in Fayetteville and shut down the road.The accident happened in the area of Cliffdale Road and Hickory Knoll Road.The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.Officers and utility crews were able to eventually reopen the road.