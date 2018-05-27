Car smashes into utility pole in Fayetteville

(WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A car crashed into a utility pole in Fayetteville and shut down the road.


The accident happened in the area of Cliffdale Road and Hickory Knoll Road.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers and utility crews were able to eventually reopen the road.

