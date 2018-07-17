Personalize your weather by entering a location.
CAR ACCIDENT
Car strikes firetruck in Cumberland County
A car hit a parked fire truck in Cumberland County Tuesday night. (WTVD)
WTVD
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 11:49PM
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
A car hit a parked fire truck in Cumberland County Tuesday night.
It happened as firefighters were putting out a woods fire shortly around 9 p.m.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
