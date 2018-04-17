CAREERS

ALDI hosts hiring event in Cary

FILE: Aldi location (Shutterstock)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
On Wednesday, April 18, ALDI will host a hiring event in Cary for its new stores in Cary and Apex.

ALDI is searching for Store Associate positions for its new locations.

This event will offer prospective employees the chance to apply and ask questions.

The hiring event will run from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the ALDI on Green Level Church Road in Cary.

Salary/Wages: $12.50/hour

Job Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years or older to apply

  • High school diploma or GED preferred

  • Drug screening and background check

  • Must be available to work anytime between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Monday - Sunday

  • Retail experience preferred

  • Ability to lift 45 pounds
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerseventsemploymentCaryNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Wake Co. job fair: More than 3,500 hospitality positions
Wake Tech receives million dollar donation to nursing school
More Careers
Top Stories
After a REALLY cold Tuesday morning, a warm-up is coming tomorrow!
Study: Bathroom hand dryers may actually spread bacteria
Beyu Cafe sees more business after Starbucks boycott
Wake Forest council to vote on controversial townhomes today
Check your routers! US and UK blame Russia for cyber hacks worldwide
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
Nation's capital may lower voting age for presidential election to 16
'LA MIGRA': Traditional after school game being called racist
Show More
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
NC highway marker to honor refuge for Jews fleeing Germany
$700K worth of fake cosmetics seized by LAPD contained feces
More News