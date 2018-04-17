ALDI hosts hiring event in Cary

Must be 18 years or older to apply



High school diploma or GED preferred



Drug screening and background check



Must be available to work anytime between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Monday - Sunday



Retail experience preferred



Ability to lift 45 pounds

On Wednesday, April 18, ALDI will host a hiring event in Cary for its new stores in Cary and Apex.ALDI is searching for Store Associate positions for its new locations.This event will offer prospective employees the chance to apply and ask questions.The hiring event will run from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the ALDI on Green Level Church Road in Cary.$12.50/hour